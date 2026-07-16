Tragedy Strikes Jagannath Rath Yatra

A tragic crush at the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, claimed at least one life while nearly 100 others were hospitalized on Thursday, according to local officials. The incident unfolded as throngs of devotees flocked to the event, highlighting the festival's immense popularity.

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, celebrated in the eastern state of Odisha, is one of India's largest and most revered cultural events, drawing participants from across the country. Unfortunately, the festival has once again witnessed a tragic incident, as three people were killed in a similar crush last year.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crowd surge, aiming to prevent further tragedies in future celebrations. Despite the incident, the spirit and devotion of the attendees remain undeterred as they continue to honor the traditional festival.