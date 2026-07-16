Ukraine Dismisses Russian Claims in Zaporizhzhia Incident
Ukraine's foreign ministry has dismissed Russian accusations of Ukrainian involvement in an attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The ministry claims no independent evidence supports the Russian version and warns that Russia is using these allegations to intimidate the international community with nuclear threats.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukraine's foreign ministry has officially rejected the latest allegations from Russia, regarding an attack that resulted in the death of the chief engineer at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
In a statement released on Telegram, the ministry emphasized that no independent evidence or confirmation is available to substantiate Russia's claims of Ukraine's involvement.
The statement suggested that Russia might be leveraging these accusations to pressure and intimidate the international community with the possibility of a nuclear incident.