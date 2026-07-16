Marco Rubio Unveils U.S. Initiative Against 'Far-Left Terror'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spearheaded a new U.S.-led counterterrorism initiative focusing on 'far-left terror,' calling it a rising threat. He emphasized U.S. efforts to rebuild counterterrorism strategies, despite concerns from civil liberties groups about potentially targeting legitimate protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:28 IST
Marco Rubio Unveils U.S. Initiative Against 'Far-Left Terror'
initiative
  • Country:
  • United States

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken the lead in a U.S.-driven global initiative addressing what he terms 'far-left terror.'

Speaking at the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism in Washington, Rubio urged the international community to recognize leftist violence as a neglected threat, as efforts have largely centered on Islamic militancy until now.

This strategy comes amid concerns from civil libertarians who caution against mislabeling peaceful political movements, potentially stifling legitimate protests. Rubio insists a new architecture is necessary to tackle threats to politicians and infrastructure, tied to anti-West rhetoric.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026