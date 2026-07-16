Marco Rubio Unveils U.S. Initiative Against 'Far-Left Terror'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken the lead in a U.S.-driven global initiative addressing what he terms 'far-left terror.'

Speaking at the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism in Washington, Rubio urged the international community to recognize leftist violence as a neglected threat, as efforts have largely centered on Islamic militancy until now.

This strategy comes amid concerns from civil libertarians who caution against mislabeling peaceful political movements, potentially stifling legitimate protests. Rubio insists a new architecture is necessary to tackle threats to politicians and infrastructure, tied to anti-West rhetoric.