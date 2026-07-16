Global Markets Juggle Tech Troubles, Iran Tensions, and Inflation Calm

European stocks and Wall Street futures dipped on Thursday, pressured by tech challenges in Asia. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation data provided some relief by keeping the dollar and government bond yields steady, though oil prices rose as Middle East tensions persisted.

The tech downturn included a notable 6% fall for South Korea's KOSPI, despite strong earnings from chip giant TSMC. With the country's central bank hiking rates to stabilize the won, European indices followed suit, with declines seen across sectors, including utilities and telecoms.

Oil prices, buoyed by recent U.S.-Iran strikes, rose to $85 a barrel, escalating Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, in the U.S., market fluctuations and company earnings, such as a dip for GE Aerospace, highlighted the complex economic landscape, underscored by currency market movements and cautious inflation outlooks.