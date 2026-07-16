U.S. Retail Sales Show Resilience Amid Economic Shifts

The U.S. retail sector experienced a slight increase in sales in June, largely fueled by online shopping events and a boost in automobile purchases. Service station receipts fell due to declining gasoline prices, further impacted by recent Middle East tensions.

Despite these challenges, consumer spending remained robust, bolstering economists' expectations for the second quarter. Data from the labor market showed promising signs, with unemployment claims dropping to their lowest in two months, suggesting a stable job market.

While retail sales highlighted economic resilience, the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain interest rates. The report also noted that low gasoline prices freed funds for consumer spending, though renewed hostilities in the Middle East could affect future price trends.