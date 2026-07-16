India Launches First Engineering Biology Course to Boost Bioeconomy

India will introduce its first Engineering Biology course, marking a major step towards building a self-reliant biotechnology ecosystem and preparing professionals for emerging fields at the intersection of engineering, biology and medicine.

Announcing the initiative during the launch of the roadmap "Building India as a Leading Bioeconomy Powerhouse by 2035," Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said Engineering Biology will become a foundational discipline for the country's next phase of scientific and industrial growth, much like Computer Science transformed the digital economy.

The Minister said several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have already begun proposing interdisciplinary programmes in partnership with medical institutions, reflecting the growing integration of engineering, healthcare and life sciences. He added that the new course will help create a skilled workforce capable of supporting India's ambitions in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, agriculture and environmental sustainability.

Biotechnology sector records rapid growth

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the remarkable expansion of India's biotechnology industry over the past decade, noting that the country's bioeconomy has grown from nearly USD 10 billion in 2014 to around USD 95 billion today. The sector is projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2030, supported by a rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem that now includes more than 11,000 biotechnology start-ups.

He said India has developed a dedicated biotechnology policy focused on Biotechnology for Economy, Employment and Environment, helping translate scientific discoveries into commercial products and public benefits. According to the Minister, the country has evolved from adopting global innovations to becoming an active contributor in cutting-edge biotechnology research.

Pointing to India's scientific achievements, Dr Jitendra Singh noted that the country developed the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID-19 and supplied vaccines to nearly 30 countries. He also highlighted advances in CAR-T cell therapy and gene-based treatments that are making sophisticated healthcare more affordable while strengthening India's position as a global destination for medical innovation.

Roadmap targets global biotechnology leadership by 2035

The Minister said future growth will be driven by synthetic biology, artificial intelligence-enabled biological research and advanced biomanufacturing, with these technologies expected to reshape healthcare, food production, clean energy and industrial manufacturing.

He called for stronger partnerships between research institutions, industry and entrepreneurs to accelerate innovation and commercialisation. Expanding indigenous biomanufacturing, strengthening talent development and encouraging collaboration across sectors, he said, will be essential for achieving India's long-term biotechnology goals.

Department of Biotechnology Secretary Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale said India is among the world's fastest-growing bioeconomies, recording annual growth of 15–18%. He noted that the country now has nearly 100 bio-incubators and over 10,000 biotechnology companies, supported by policy initiatives such as the BioE3 Policy.

NITI Aayog Member Prof. Gobardhan Das said the newly launched roadmap aims to expand India's bioeconomy to nearly USD 700 billion by 2035, backed by a proposed ₹50,000 crore Bioeconomy Growth Fund, stronger talent development and world-class biomanufacturing infrastructure.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the coming decade will be crucial in determining India's place in the global biotechnology landscape, expressing confidence that investments in research, education and innovation will generate millions of skilled jobs while positioning the country as a leading biotechnology powerhouse.