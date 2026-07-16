Fiorentina Secures Alex Jimenez on Loan with Option to Buy

Fiorentina has signed 21-year-old Spanish right back Alex Jimenez on a season-long loan from Bournemouth, with an option for a permanent transfer. Jimenez, previously dropped from Bournemouth's squad due to a social media investigation, had made 32 appearances last season. The purchase option is reportedly worth 20 million euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:47 IST
Fiorentina Secures Alex Jimenez on Loan with Option to Buy
  • Country:
  • Spain

Fiorentina has officially acquired Alex Jimenez, a promising 21-year-old Spanish right back, from Bournemouth on a loan arrangement lasting a season, with the potential for a permanent transfer, the Serie A club confirmed on Thursday. This move follows Jimenez's release from Bournemouth's squad last May amidst an investigation into his social media activities.

Bournemouth offered no further comments, and attempts to reach Jimenez's representatives were unsuccessful. The financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, though reports from Italian and British sources suggest an estimated buyout option at around 20 million euros.

Jimenez, a Real Madrid academy product, progressed through AC Milan in 2023 before establishing his presence in Bournemouth's first team lineup. His career at Bournemouth boasted 31 Premier League matches last season during which he scored one goal.

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