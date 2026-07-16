CSIR-NIScPR Signs MoU to Bring CGPDTM into National Knowledge Resource Consortium

The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) and the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring CGPDTM into the National Knowledge Resource Consortium (NKRC), expanding access to world-class scientific, technical and intellectual property information.

The agreement, signed in New Delhi, is expected to strengthen research, innovation and intellectual property administration by providing patent professionals and researchers with a broader range of high-quality digital knowledge resources. The MoU was signed by Prof. (Dr.) Unnat P. Pandit, Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, and Dr. Geeta Vani Rayasam, Director of CSIR-NIScPR, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. The event also featured presentations on the work of the two institutions and the role of NKRC in making global scientific information more accessible to India's research community.

Collaboration extends beyond access to research resources

Speaking at the event, Dr Geeta Vani Rayasam said the partnership is not limited to providing access to scholarly publications. She noted that both organisations can work together in areas such as patent information services, intellectual property management, science communication, digital knowledge management, science policy research and capacity building.

She also stressed the importance of greater collaboration among government institutions to maximise the use of public resources while strengthening India's scientific and innovation ecosystem.

Prof. Unnat P. Pandit described the agreement as particularly meaningful because CGPDTM is joining NKRC during the consortium's Silver Jubilee year. He said membership will provide access to a vast collection of scientific literature, patent databases and technical resources while reducing costs through the consortium's shared subscription model. He added that the partnership is expected to create new opportunities for cooperation in innovation support, intellectual property services and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Consortium offers extensive global knowledge resources

During the programme, Mukesh A. Pund, Head of the Digital Information Resources Division and Coordinator of NKRC, presented the consortium's evolution over the past 25 years. He explained that NKRC currently supports 82 member institutions, including organisations under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

The consortium negotiates national-level licences for international journals, patent databases, standards, bibliographic resources and specialised research tools, helping member institutions reduce costs while improving access to critical scientific information. NKRC also supports the implementation of the PM-One Nation One Subscription initiative by facilitating access to major electronic research resources.

Officials said enhanced access to global literature will improve patent examination, prior-art searches and evidence-based decision-making within CGPDTM. The collaboration is also expected to encourage future partnerships in research, innovation, science communication and science policy, strengthening India's knowledge infrastructure and supporting the country's growing innovation-driven economy.