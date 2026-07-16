Western Cape Unveils Export Strategy to Boost Jobs and Growth

The Western Cape Government has launched the Western Cape Export Strategy 2035, setting out a long-term plan to expand international trade, attract investment and create more employment opportunities across the province.

Speaking at the launch, Western Cape Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism MEC Dr Ivan Meyer said the strategy is designed to turn the province's Growth for Jobs Strategy into practical action. The broader economic plan aims to grow the provincial economy to R1 trillion while achieving annual growth of between 4% and 6% through more inclusive economic development.

Meyer said the province cannot rely on domestic demand alone to generate the level of growth needed to tackle unemployment. Expanding access to international markets, he noted, will create new opportunities for businesses while strengthening the province's competitiveness in the global economy.

More exporters and new markets form core of the plan

The strategy outlines ambitious targets to be achieved by 2035, including increasing the value of exports, supporting 1,000 additional active exporters and developing at least 10 new export product opportunities.

According to Meyer, the Western Cape already has a strong reputation in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, technology and services. The new strategy seeks to build on these strengths by helping more businesses enter international markets while enabling existing exporters to expand their global reach. A major focus of the plan is improving market access by helping businesses meet international standards, make better use of trade agreements and benefit from stronger logistics and export infrastructure. The strategy also calls for continued efforts to remove trade barriers that limit access to overseas markets.

Meyer said greater market access creates opportunities for farmers, manufacturers, entrepreneurs and service providers to grow their businesses, leading to increased investment and more employment across the province.

Partnership seen as key to long-term success

The MEC stressed that successful implementation will depend on close cooperation between government, the private sector and industry organisations. He said government's role is to create an environment where businesses can compete internationally by providing the right policies, infrastructure and support rather than acting as the exporter itself.

Meyer thanked Wesgro, provincial departments, municipalities, export councils, industry associations and exporters for contributing to the development of the strategy and supporting the province's economic ambitions. He added that the real measure of success will not be the publication of the strategy but the results it delivers over the coming decade. These include opening new international markets, helping more businesses export, attracting fresh investment and creating sustainable jobs that strengthen the Western Cape's economy. The Western Cape Export Strategy 2035 is available on the Western Cape Government website for businesses and stakeholders seeking more information.