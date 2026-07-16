Dublin Airport's Passenger Cap Controversy: A Lift-off or a Standoff?

Ireland's transport minister moves to lift the cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport, responding to criticism from European and U.S. airlines. President Catherine Connolly has signed the legislation into law, with a European Court ruling pending.

Transport Minister Darragh O'Brien expressed optimism about revising the cap following an environmental review, facilitating Dublin Airport's sustainable growth. The cap was initially set in 2007 to limit congestion.

The proposed cap removal faces resistance from local residents and environmentalists, citing emission concerns. Meanwhile, airlines fear the cap may hinder economic growth and prompt U.S. restrictions on transatlantic flights.