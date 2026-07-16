ICAR unveils roadmap for climate-smart farming and stronger agriculture

India's agricultural research system is preparing for a major transformation after the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) unveiled an ambitious roadmap to strengthen farming, promote innovation and improve farmers' incomes ahead of its centenary. The announcement came during ICAR's 98th Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi, where Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan outlined a series of national targets aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The roadmap focuses on climate resilience, digital agriculture, scientific innovation and wider adoption of research by farmers, while encouraging ICAR to become more financially self-reliant through technology commercialisation.

Seven major goals to reshape Indian agriculture

Addressing scientists, researchers and members of the farming community, Chouhan announced seven key objectives that ICAR will pursue over the next few years. Among the biggest initiatives is the development of 100 Climate Smart Villages before ICAR completes 100 years. These villages will demonstrate climate-resilient farming practices, integrated agriculture, water conservation and practical methods to help farmers adapt to changing weather patterns.

The minister also introduced the "One Institute-One Grand Innovation" programme, under which every ICAR institute has been asked to deliver at least one breakthrough innovation within the next two years. These innovations could include new crop varieties, vaccines, digital tools or climate-smart farming technologies capable of making a significant impact on agriculture. Another major target is to ensure that ICAR's scientific technologies and research reach 100 million farmers, making modern agricultural solutions more accessible across the country.

Digital knowledge and stronger protection for farmers

To improve access to agricultural information, Chouhan proposed the creation of an ICAR Open Digital Knowledge Platform that will allow farmers to access scientific advisories, weather forecasts, soil testing guidance, crop management information and instructional videos directly on their mobile phones.

He also announced Mission ICAR-100, under which Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) will expand their role beyond training centres to become innovation hubs, climate advisory centres and startup support facilities. As part of the mission, every KVK will visit at least 100 villages during a nationwide outreach campaign to demonstrate ICAR technologies.

The minister also called for stronger legal measures against counterfeit seeds and pesticides, describing fake agricultural inputs as a serious challenge for farmers. He urged scientists to develop simple field-level testing technologies that would help farmers quickly verify the quality of seeds and pesticides before use.

Quality takes priority over higher production

While acknowledging India's achievements in foodgrain, horticulture, dairy and fisheries production, Chouhan said future growth should focus on quality rather than quantity. He noted that improving quality will strengthen India's competitiveness in international markets while supporting healthier food systems.

He added that changing climate conditions and emerging export opportunities require greater emphasis on climate-resilient farming, district-specific agricultural planning and production of high-quality crops that meet global standards.

Drawing a connection between scientific research and farming, Chouhan remarked that "if farmers are the soul of agriculture, scientists are its brain," saying lasting progress is possible only when government policies, scientific innovation and farmers' efforts work together.

New technologies and financial self-reliance

The Foundation Day celebrations also witnessed the release of 43 new crop varieties, 17 agricultural technologies and products, and 14 publications covering disease-resistant crops, nutrient-rich varieties, livestock and fisheries vaccines, and digital farming solutions. More than 70 Memorandums of Understanding and technology licensing agreements were signed to accelerate the transfer of ICAR innovations to farmers through partnerships with private companies and startups.

Chouhan also set an ambitious financial target, asking ICAR to generate ₹10,000 crore in internal resources by 2029 through the commercialisation of technologies, crop varieties, vaccines and licensing, while assuring continued government support. The minister also announced the regularisation of more than 150 ICAR employees, calling it the correction of a long-pending injustice and an important milestone for the organisation.