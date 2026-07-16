Mystery Booms in Dubai: A Non-Event

The Dubai Media Office clarified reports of explosive sounds in downtown Dubai, asserting no such events took place. Initial witness accounts suggested hearing booms, but the official statement refuted these claims, meaning the source of the sounds remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:40 IST
Mystery Booms in Dubai: A Non-Event
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Dubai Media Office has addressed concerns about reported explosive noises in downtown Dubai. Contrary to initial reports from witnesses who claimed to hear booms, officials stated on Thursday that no such sounds were present.

Witnesses initially sparked alarm, recounting experiences of hearing loud, booming noises in the heart of the city. These accounts sparked considerable discussion and concern across social media and local news outlets.

However, the Dubai Media Office has quashed these rumors, issuing a categorical denial of any explosions. The source of the sounds, reported by bystanders, continues to be a mystery, remaining unverified by official sources.

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