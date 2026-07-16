ICAR Marks 98 Years with Focus on Climate-Smart Farming

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) celebrated its 98th Foundation Day in New Delhi, reaffirming its commitment to science-led, climate-resilient and farmer-focused agriculture as India works towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The event marked the Council's establishment on 16 July 1928 and recognised nearly a century of contributions to agricultural research, education and extension services. Over the decades, ICAR has played a central role in improving crop productivity, strengthening food security and supporting farmers through scientific innovation.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan described ICAR as the driving force behind India's agricultural transformation. He said the Council's research has helped the country achieve record production in foodgrains, horticulture, milk and fisheries. During the past year alone, ICAR developed 386 improved crop varieties across 44 crops, with 94% designed to withstand climate-related challenges and 29 varieties biofortified to improve nutritional value.

Chouhan stressed that agricultural research must remain closely connected to farmers' needs, calling for greater emphasis on climate-resilient farming, self-reliance in pulses and oilseeds, quality agricultural education and wider technology transfer through the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) network.

New technologies and industry partnerships expand farmer support

ICAR presented its annual achievements under the theme "Reflecting on 365 Days, Reimagining Agriculture for Viksit Bharat 2047." Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), and Director General of ICAR Dr M. L. Jat said increased production in crops, horticulture, livestock and fisheries generated nearly ₹1.70 lakh crore in additional economic value during 2025-26, with agricultural research contributing an estimated ₹55,000 crore.

Dr Jat said scientific innovations reached almost one crore farmers directly and more than five crore farmers through media and digital platforms. ICAR also signed 18 international agreements during the year to strengthen global collaboration in agricultural research.

The celebrations saw the release of 43 improved crop varieties, 17 advanced agricultural technologies and 14 publications. Innovations included climate-resilient rice varieties suitable for saline and alkaline soils, export-focused mango production technology, India's first indigenous African Swine Fever vaccine, a Digital Swine Disease Atlas, and a low-cost cassava harvester for small farmers.

Research collaborations strengthen future-ready agriculture

To speed up the transfer of technology from laboratories to farms, ICAR signed 72 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 51 industry partners, creating new pathways for commercialising agricultural innovations. Appointment letters were also handed over to 150 temporary daily-wage workers, confirming them in regular positions.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh called for stronger collaboration between research institutions and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra network to ensure farmers, livestock keepers and fishers receive new technologies more quickly. He said the newly signed agreement between the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying and ICAR would strengthen research and innovation across the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Other leaders attending the event highlighted the importance of natural farming, modern livestock technologies, fisheries, micro-irrigation, nano-fertilisers and climate-smart agriculture in improving farmers' incomes while protecting natural resources.

As ICAR approaches its centenary, the Council said it will continue investing in cutting-edge research, strategic partnerships and farmer-centred innovations to build a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector for the future.