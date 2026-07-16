New guide launched to help Indian MSMEs expand into global markets

Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have received a new resource to strengthen their export journey with the launch of "Going Global: A Practical Guide for Indian MSMEs", a handbook designed to simplify international trade and help businesses compete more confidently in overseas markets. The guidebook was launched in New Delhi by the Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL) at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). It has been developed as a practical reference for entrepreneurs looking to identify export opportunities, understand international market requirements and prepare their businesses for global expansion.

Practical solutions for common export challenges

The publication addresses many of the obstacles that prevent MSMEs from entering international markets. These include limited access to market information, difficulty identifying overseas buyers, compliance with global quality standards and certifications, and maintaining competitive pricing.

Instead of presenting technical trade information, the guidebook virtually explains these topics. It helps businesses analyse export markets, understand certification requirements, locate reliable buyers and make use of freely available trade intelligence tools that can reduce research costs and support informed business decisions. The objective is to make export planning more accessible for smaller businesses while improving their ability to participate in global trade.

Experts discuss strategies for global expansion

Following the launch, industry experts participated in a panel discussion on how Indian MSMEs can make better use of India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to access international markets. The discussion, moderated by Sumanta Chaudhuri, featured Ridhish Rajvanshi, Senior Research Fellow at CTIL, Dr. Animesh Saxena, Managing Director of Neetee Apparels and former President of FISME, and Nalin Kohli, Chairman of Araina Group.

The panel explored how businesses can benefit from preferential Rules of Origin under FTAs, identify promising export destinations, comply with international standards and improve competitiveness through product diversification and value addition. Speakers stressed that understanding trade agreements can help MSMEs reduce costs and gain better access to overseas markets.

Trade Remedies Advisory Cell highlighted

The event also included a presentation on the Trade Remedies Advisory Cell (TRAC) by Tanvi Praveen, Consultant at CTIL. She explained how the advisory cell supports domestic industries by creating awareness about trade remedy laws and providing guidance on issues such as unfair trade practices and sudden import surges that may affect Indian businesses. The programme brought together policymakers, trade experts, industry representatives and MSME stakeholders to discuss practical measures for strengthening India's export ecosystem.

The inaugural session featured remarks from Dr. James J. Nedumpara, Head of CTIL, Sumanta Chaudhuri, Principal Advisor at CII's International Trade Policy Division, Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General of FISME, and Amitabh Kumar, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce. The event concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, where participants discussed export preparedness, standards compliance and market access. Speakers encouraged MSMEs to build stronger partnerships through joint ventures, participate in international trade exhibitions and make full use of the guidebook's resources to improve their presence in global value chains.