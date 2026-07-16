NEET 2026 Results Announced: Over 11 Lakh Qualify for Medical Admissions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for the 2026 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) on Thursday, confirming that 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied courses. The NTA emphasized the timely release of results to align with the counselling and college admission schedules.

Significantly, women form over 58% of those who qualified, with candidates from across all States and Union Territories achieving eligibility. The exam, conducted in 13 languages on June 21, saw participation from nearly 20 lakh candidates at 5,440 centers in 551 cities within India and 14 international locations.

Two candidates, Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana, achieved the highest score of 715 out of 720, illustrating the competitive nature of this year's NEET. Candidates are advised to access their scorecards and related information via official NEET channels, and to beware of fraudulent schemes during the admission process.