Britain Commits to Ban High-Caffeine Energy Drinks for Youth

The British government announced a ban on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children under 16 in England, effective April next year. The decision aims to protect children's health by addressing issues like sleep disruption and anxiety. The ban awaits parliamentary approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 23:02 IST
Britain Commits to Ban High-Caffeine Energy Drinks for Youth
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The British government has announced plans to ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s in England starting April next year. This regulation is aimed at safeguarding children's health and wellbeing by limiting access to drinks with over 150 milligrams of caffeine per liter. Parliamentary approval is still required.

Officials report that around 100,000 children in England consume these drinks daily. Research indicates links between high caffeine consumption and issues such as sleep disruption, anxiety, and reduced concentration among the youth. This initiative is part of a broader strategy set by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government to mitigate health risks faced by minors.

In addition to the energy drinks ban, the government plans to restrict social media access for those under 16, introducing default overnight curfews for 16- and 17-year-olds. These measures target improvements in young people's health and overall wellbeing.

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