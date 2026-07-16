Kashmiri Diaspora Rallies in UK Against Human Rights Abuses in PoJK

Kashmiri diaspora members protested outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, alleging human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Organized by the Joint Awami Action Committee, the demonstrators called for international attention to the issues, accusing Pakistani forces of serious abuses and urging boycotts of travel to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:58 IST
Kashmiri Diaspora Rallies in UK Against Human Rights Abuses in PoJK
PoJK activists submitting memorandum to official of Pakistani consulate in Bradford after the protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a move drawing significant attention, members of the Kashmiri diaspora gathered outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, UK, on July 15, voicing allegations of human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The protest was orchestrated by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), urging global intervention over alleged state repression in the region.

Protesters brandished placards and chanted against Pakistan, accusing its security forces of committing heinous violations, including killings, enforced disappearances, and violence against civilians. They demanded immediate attention to the rights of PoJK's citizens. The demonstrators further urged a boycott of travel to Pakistan, including avoiding Pakistan International Airlines, and called on the Kashmiri community to halt remittances to Pakistan until demands were acknowledged.

This demonstration forms a part of a broader campaign by Kashmiri diaspora sections across the UK, aiming to spotlight and challenge alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, seeking global accountability and change.

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