Court Urges Jail to Consider Tahawwur Rana's Cooler Request Amid Scorching Heat

The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi has directed prison authorities to consider providing a cooler for Tahawwur Rana, alleged mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, due to the extreme heat in the region. Rana had petitioned the court citing poor hygiene and health concerns related to the cell conditions.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma instructed that Rana's requests be evaluated per the jail manual. Previously extradited from the USA for the 26/11 attack conspiracy, Rana is currently being held in Tihar Jail. In recent proceedings, he submitted a list of potential lawyers for his defense, to which the court asked the NIA to verify their willingness to represent him.

While Rana was initially assigned Legal Aid Counsel advocate Piyush Sachdeva, he expressed a desire to select his own lawyer, leading to the discharge of Sachdeva. Known for his connections to Lashkar-e-Taiba and involvement in global terror plots, Rana remains a significant figure in ongoing investigations into the 2008 Mumbai attack and other conspiracies.