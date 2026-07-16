Tragic Helicopter Crash: Evidence Points to Bird Strike
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed a bird strike before a tourist helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in April 2025, killing all six aboard. Victims included a Spanish family and Agustin Escobar, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility. Evidence was validated on a Bell 206L-4 helicopter.
- Country:
- United States
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has revealed new findings regarding the devastating helicopter crash in April 2025 over New York City. Evidence indicates a bird strike occurred before the aircraft went down tragically into the Hudson River, claiming six lives.
The unfortunate accident killed a Spanish family along with industry executive Agustin Escobar, who was the CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, a division of Germany-based Siemens.
The helicopter involved, identified as the Bell 206L-4 model, suffered significant damage, which the NTSB confirmed was caused by a bird strike, leading to its fatal plunge.