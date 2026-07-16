Tragic Helicopter Crash: Evidence Points to Bird Strike

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has revealed new findings regarding the devastating helicopter crash in April 2025 over New York City. Evidence indicates a bird strike occurred before the aircraft went down tragically into the Hudson River, claiming six lives.

The unfortunate accident killed a Spanish family along with industry executive Agustin Escobar, who was the CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, a division of Germany-based Siemens.

The helicopter involved, identified as the Bell 206L-4 model, suffered significant damage, which the NTSB confirmed was caused by a bird strike, leading to its fatal plunge.