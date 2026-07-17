Crossing Borders: Toll Deal Battle Between Canada and the U.S.

Canada will keep all toll revenues from the $4.7 billion Gordie Howe bridge until its initial investment is recouped. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney maintains the agreement with Michigan stays as it was, while the U.S. claims a better deal allowing for future revenue sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 00:51 IST
Crossing Borders: Toll Deal Battle Between Canada and the U.S.
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In a spirited turn of events, Canada asserts its position to withhold toll revenues from the Gordie Howe bridge to the United States until its $4.7 billion initial investment is recouped, said Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday.

The controversial bridge, connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, has been a focal point of economic discussion, especially with the U.S. claiming a 'much better deal' under President Donald Trump's administration. Skepticism surrounds the precedence of this updated trade collaboration between the two neighbors.

According to Carney, the agreement regarding the profits is consistent with the original 2012 deal—Canada covering the costs and retaining profits. The U.S., anticipating its share of the spoils, is set to receive a portion of toll revenues once Canada's debt is settled, a move questioned by political opponents in Canada.

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