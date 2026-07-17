U.S. Revives Trade War with Brazil: Tariffs and Tensions Rise

The U.S. has imposed new 25% tariffs on imports from Brazil, targeting unfair trade practices. Negotiations falter, with tensions escalating between President Trump and Brazilian President Lula. Brazil plans to challenge the tariffs through WTO mechanisms. Discussion continues on the political motivations behind these trade measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 01:14 IST
U.S. Revives Trade War with Brazil: Tariffs and Tensions Rise
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The United States has reignited a trade dispute with Brazil by announcing 25% tariffs on many imports while also offering a broad set of exemptions. This development is a part of the Trump administration’s strategy, utilizing Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, to address alleged unfair trade practices globally.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative confirmed that the new tariffs would be enforced starting July 22, coinciding with the expiration of President Trump's temporary global tariff. The decision affects notable trade partners, signaling broader implications for countries like India, China, and the EU.

Responding to the U.S. move, Brazil plans to initiate proceedings under the WTO’s dispute settlement framework. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticizes the tariffs, labeling them as politically motivated. The U.S. maintained that the measures aim to rectify concerns ranging from digital trade to deforestation, yet negotiations remain at an impasse.

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