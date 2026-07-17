Crisis in the Skies: NTSB Takes Charge in Ryanair Incident

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Thursday that it will spearhead the investigation into a Ryanair Boeing 737 incident over Greece. In a startling turn of events, a piece of the aircraft’s engine broke off mid-flight, shattering a window and partially ejecting a passenger.

The incident prompted Greece to delegate the examination to the U.S. agency. This Boeing 737 NG flight experienced a sudden loss of cabin pressure shortly after departing Thessaloniki, necessitating an emergency return to the airport.

This investigation raises serious concerns about recurring engine issues, especially following similar incidents on two Southwest Airlines 737 NG flights. The aviation community awaits further insights from the NTSB’s inquiry.