Crisis in the Skies: NTSB Takes Charge in Ryanair Incident

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading an investigation into a Ryanair Boeing 737 incident over Greece. An engine part broke off, damaging a window and partially ejecting a passenger. The NTSB's probe follows engine concerns from earlier Southwest Airlines flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 01:14 IST
Crisis in the Skies: NTSB Takes Charge in Ryanair Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Thursday that it will spearhead the investigation into a Ryanair Boeing 737 incident over Greece. In a startling turn of events, a piece of the aircraft’s engine broke off mid-flight, shattering a window and partially ejecting a passenger.

The incident prompted Greece to delegate the examination to the U.S. agency. This Boeing 737 NG flight experienced a sudden loss of cabin pressure shortly after departing Thessaloniki, necessitating an emergency return to the airport.

This investigation raises serious concerns about recurring engine issues, especially following similar incidents on two Southwest Airlines 737 NG flights. The aviation community awaits further insights from the NTSB’s inquiry.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026