U.S.-Israel Tensions Rise Over Iran Deal Criticisms

U.S. Vice President JD Vance accused members of the Israeli government of trying to influence U.S. opposition against an Iran war-ending deal, causing a rift. Vance defended the deal, criticized for not curbing Iran's missile program while binding Israel in its conflict with Hezbollah. Tensions escalate between allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 00:59 IST
U.S.-Israel Tensions Rise Over Iran Deal Criticisms
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

In a podcast appearance with Joe Rogan, U.S. Vice President JD Vance accused members of the Israeli government of attempting to sway American public opinion against a deal to end the war with Iran. The contentious issue has highlighted growing tensions between the U.S. and Israel.

Critics from both countries have argued that the agreement fails to address Iran’s missile capabilities or offer a plan for dismantling nuclear facilities, while limiting Israeli actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Vance, considered a potential presidential candidate, expressed his staunch support for the deal, even as he acknowledged foreign attempts to influence U.S. policies.

Reacting to Israeli disapproval, Vance noted it is typical for nations to try to influence U.S. decisions but condemned when such efforts sway American judgment. Israeli officials argued the deal harms their national security interests, while Vance stood by the decision, noting President Trump's backing. The discord continues to strain bilateral relations.

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