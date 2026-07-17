Brazil's Export Shock: U.S. Tariff Impact

Brazil's Trade Minister announced that 18% of Brazil's exports to the U.S., worth approximately $7 billion, will face new 25% tariffs starting next week. The government aims to support the affected sectors, particularly timber, machinery, furniture, and footwear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 01:52 IST
Brazil's Export Shock: U.S. Tariff Impact
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Brazil's Trade Minister Marcio Elias Rosa disclosed that impending U.S. tariffs will impact around 18% of the nation's exports to the United States, estimated at $7 billion. The 25% tariff increase is slated for next week.

At a press conference, Rosa emphasized the government's commitment to assisting impacted sectors. Among those most affected are the timber, machinery, furniture, and footwear industries.

These sectors face significant financial challenges due to the heightened U.S. tariffs, and the Brazilian government is prioritizing measures to alleviate the economic burden on these industries.

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