Diplomatic Dialogue: Kim Jong Un Meets China's Senior Official

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un engaged in discussions with Wang Huning, China's fourth-most senior official, in Pyongyang. This meeting, reported by the Korean Central News Agency, is part of a Chinese delegation visit to North Korea that commenced on Wednesday at the nation's invitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 02:45 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Kim Jong Un Meets China's Senior Official
Talks
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has held talks with Wang Huning, China's fourth-ranking official, in Pyongyang, as reported by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday.

The Chinese delegation, headed by Wang, made its way to Pyongyang on Wednesday, responding to an invitation from North Korea.

This diplomatic engagement highlights the ongoing collaboration and mutual interests shared between North Korea and China amidst evolving regional dynamics.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026