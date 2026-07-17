Diplomatic Dialogue: Kim Jong Un Meets China's Senior Official
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un engaged in discussions with Wang Huning, China's fourth-most senior official, in Pyongyang. This meeting, reported by the Korean Central News Agency, is part of a Chinese delegation visit to North Korea that commenced on Wednesday at the nation's invitation.
- Country:
- North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has held talks with Wang Huning, China's fourth-ranking official, in Pyongyang, as reported by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday.
The Chinese delegation, headed by Wang, made its way to Pyongyang on Wednesday, responding to an invitation from North Korea.
This diplomatic engagement highlights the ongoing collaboration and mutual interests shared between North Korea and China amidst evolving regional dynamics.