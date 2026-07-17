Britain Nationalizes British Steel to Safeguard Domestic Production

The UK government has nationalized British Steel to secure future domestic steel production. Previously owned by China's Jingye, the move aims to protect jobs and national interests by taking over the struggling plant in Scunthorpe and implementing tariffs to support the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 02:33 IST
Britain Nationalizes British Steel to Safeguard Domestic Production
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In an effort to preserve steel production in the UK, the British government has nationalized British Steel, previously under Chinese ownership. This strategic decision is part of a broader initiative to shield the domestic steel industry from global competitive pressures.

The plant, located in Scunthorpe, is the nation's last primary steel site and employs thousands, with its closure potentially affecting numerous related industries. The government’s move secures 2,700 direct jobs and has wider implications for the supply chain.

Outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that this decision safeguards the UK's steel-making capabilities, while business minister Peter Kyle emphasized the economic justification of government spending to maintain operations. The legislation was approved after failing to find a private buyer, echoing a shift back to public ownership.

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