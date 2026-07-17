Tuchel's Tactical Battle Against Messi: England's World Cup Journey Ends

Thomas Tuchel, hailed as England's strategic hope for World Cup victory, faced intense scrutiny following another defeat, this time in the semi-final against Argentina. While tactics were questioned, it wasn't the sole cause of the setback.

The critics often overlook that England faced the formidable defending champions, buoyed by Lionel Messi's unmatched prowess. Despite the challenges, FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham considered Tuchel's appointment to succeed Gareth Southgate an opportunity to finally secure a significant tournament win.

Tuchel's experience at club level, including his tenure at Chelsea, set high expectations. However, England's semi-final run revealed basic weaknesses, notably in ball control, a skill less intrinsic to English play than to Spanish or Argentine styles. While Tuchel matched Southgate's 2018 achievement, the experience provided critical insights into the intricacies of international tournaments.