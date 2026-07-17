Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney asserted that the United States will not partake in toll revenues from the $4.7 billion Gordie Howe bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, until Canada has recouped its initial investment. Tensions have mounted as the bridge's delayed opening looms amid North American trade discussions.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump claiming a new deal to secure bridge conditions, Carney insisted that the agreement dating back to 2012 remains unchanged. Canada, having funded the bridge, will collect all toll profits until recovering its costs. Thereafter, net revenues will be shared, with provisions for U.S. governmental reinvestment in economic development.

In the shadow of political backlash and wildfire management criticisms, Canada's stance on climate change has stirred further debate. Carleton University Professor Fen Hampson suggests Canada strategically benefits from perceived American victories, deflecting domestic criticism of the bridge deal.