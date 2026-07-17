Insider Trading Allegations Rock Prediction Market Platforms

Gabriel Perez, former teleprompter operator for Donald Trump, is under investigation for potential insider trading on prediction market platform Kalshi. The investigation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission follows suspicious trading activity and comes amid wider scrutiny on prediction markets. Perez is cooperating with the investigation and has taken unpaid leave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 02:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 02:11 IST
Insider Trading Allegations Rock Prediction Market Platforms
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal regulators are investigating Gabriel Perez, Donald Trump's former teleprompter operator, over potential insider trading activities on the prediction market platform Kalshi.

The investigation, involving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was triggered by suspicious trading identified by Kalshi's market surveillance processes. These revelations have intensified scrutiny on prediction market platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, particularly concerning potential insider trading.

Perez, who is cooperating with regulators, has been placed on unpaid leave. This case is one of several recent investigations into potential insider trading activities on prediction platforms, sparking debates over market integrity and regulatory oversight.

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