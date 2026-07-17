Insider Trading Allegations Rock Prediction Market Platforms

Federal regulators are investigating Gabriel Perez, Donald Trump's former teleprompter operator, over potential insider trading activities on the prediction market platform Kalshi.

The investigation, involving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was triggered by suspicious trading identified by Kalshi's market surveillance processes. These revelations have intensified scrutiny on prediction market platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, particularly concerning potential insider trading.

Perez, who is cooperating with regulators, has been placed on unpaid leave. This case is one of several recent investigations into potential insider trading activities on prediction platforms, sparking debates over market integrity and regulatory oversight.