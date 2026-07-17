Trading On Truth: How Trump's Social Media Posts Move Markets

Trump Media & Technology Group introduces 'Truth API,' a licensed data feed offering rapid access to influential posts from Truth Social. Targeting banks and trading firms, this service aims to enhance market responsiveness and create new revenue streams. Concerns arise over potential market imbalance and selective information access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 03:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 03:11 IST
Trading On Truth: How Trump's Social Media Posts Move Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Trump Media & Technology Group has launched 'Truth API,' a licensed data stream designed to give banks and trading firms expedited access to influential Truth Social posts, including those from former President Donald Trump. This innovation promises to deliver data to customers faster than standard notifications on the platform.

The new offering targets entities that are highly sensitive to information delays, such as algorithmic trading firms. By automating the tracking of influential posts, the Truth API seeks to replace manual monitoring methods. This initiative marks TMTG's venture into the data-licensing market, providing a fresh revenue opportunity amid tough media industry competition.

While the company cites the market-moving potential of Trump’s posts, some experts question fairness. Critics, including Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, argue that monetizing presidential statements could benefit wealthy traders disproportionately. Despite concerns, TMTG defends its legal right to provide tiered access, suggesting it aligns with federal securities regulations.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026