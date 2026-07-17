Trading On Truth: How Trump's Social Media Posts Move Markets

Trump Media & Technology Group has launched 'Truth API,' a licensed data stream designed to give banks and trading firms expedited access to influential Truth Social posts, including those from former President Donald Trump. This innovation promises to deliver data to customers faster than standard notifications on the platform.

The new offering targets entities that are highly sensitive to information delays, such as algorithmic trading firms. By automating the tracking of influential posts, the Truth API seeks to replace manual monitoring methods. This initiative marks TMTG's venture into the data-licensing market, providing a fresh revenue opportunity amid tough media industry competition.

While the company cites the market-moving potential of Trump’s posts, some experts question fairness. Critics, including Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, argue that monetizing presidential statements could benefit wealthy traders disproportionately. Despite concerns, TMTG defends its legal right to provide tiered access, suggesting it aligns with federal securities regulations.