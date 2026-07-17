Argentina Announces Strategic Lineup Changes for Nations Championship

Argentina has made two key adjustments to their starting lineup for the upcoming Nations Championship match against England, with changes in both the forward and back positions. This strategic move is expected to impact the dynamics of the game, highlighting Argentina's tactical approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 03:20 IST
Argentina Announces Strategic Lineup Changes for Nations Championship
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Argentina has announced two crucial changes to their starting lineup for the Nations Championship clash against England on Saturday. The adjustments include one change in the forwards and another in the backs.

The team lineup features Santiago Carreras at 15, Bautista Delguy on 14, and Matías Moroni at 13. Justo Piccardo takes on 12, with Mateo Carreras on 11, and Tomas Albornoz commanding the 10 position.

In the forwards, captain Julian Montoya leads the team alongside key players such as Joaquin Oviedo and Marcos Kremer. The replacements bench includes Ignacio Ruiz and Boris Wenger among others, indicating a well-rounded strategy.

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