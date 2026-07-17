North Korea and China Strengthen Ties Amid Strategic Talks

In a significant diplomatic meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held discussions with China's Wang Huning, the fourth-highest-ranking official, in Pyongyang. Discussions focused on reinforcing agreements established during Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit.

The Chinese delegation, under Wang's leadership, arrived in North Korea to boost high-level exchanges between the nations. This visit underscores China's strategic ambition to bolster its influence over North Korea as Pyongyang strengthens its relations with Russia.

Both Kim and Wang committed to furthering cooperation in political, economic, and cultural domains. The delegation also paid homage to Chinese soldiers who perished in the Korean War and visited key North Korean landmarks.