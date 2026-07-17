China's Airlines Face Turbulent Summer Amidst Soaring Fuel Costs

China's largest airlines are bracing for a turbulent summer travel season amid expectations of significant first-half losses, citing weakened demand and climbing fuel costs as primary concerns.

Air China, China Eastern Airlines, and China Southern Airlines forecast a collective net loss of up to 9 billion yuan in the first half, a stark contrast to the earlier profit seen post-Lunar New Year travel surge. The dilemma risks rising airfares further dampening demand, while low fares squeeze profit margins.

HSBC reports that elevated ticket prices and economic slowdown are notably shifting consumer behavior, with many opting for high-speed rail over domestic flights. The airline's vulnerabilities are further exposed by minimal fuel price hedging amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions, signaling a challenging summer peak.