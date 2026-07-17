Hands-Free Dressing Revolution: Ivy-Inspired Robotics Technology

A team from South Korea's KAIST and Stanford University has developed a robotic technology that enables hands-free dressing using vine-like structures powered by air pressure. This innovation holds potential for applications in various sectors such as emergency services and semiconductor cleanrooms, enhancing efficiency and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 08:21 IST
Hands-Free Dressing Revolution: Ivy-Inspired Robotics Technology
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Researchers from South Korea's KAIST and Stanford University have unveiled a groundbreaking robotic technology that allows individuals to dress hands-free. This innovation uses soft, flexible "vines" powered by air pressure, embedded in clothing, which wrap around the wearer's body akin to ivy climbing a structure.

According to KAIST researcher Kim Nam Gyun, the vines automatically glide the fabric over the wearer, making it possible to dress without needing support or remaining still. The technology offers versatile applications, from aiding disabled individuals to equipping emergency workers with protective clothing quickly.

The research, published in the IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters, highlights the synergy between mechanical engineering and AI in creating user-centric solutions. As Ryu Jee-Hwan of KAIST noted, the vine-like robot advances by growing at its tip, enabling stable movement on various surfaces, even through narrow gaps.

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