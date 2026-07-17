A New Flavor in the Taco Homeland: Chipotle Lands in Mexico
Chipotle has opened its first restaurant in Mexico, located in Monterrey's San Pedro Garza Garcia. The move marks the U.S.-based Cal-Mex chain's entry into a market rich in local taquerias. Plans for expansion include additional outlets in Monterrey and Mexico City, with a focus on quality ingredients.
- Country:
- Mexico
With balloons and confetti, the U.S.-based food chain Chipotle opened its first restaurant in Mexico on Thursday, introducing its Cal-Mex menu to the land of tacos.
The inaugural store is located in Monterrey's upscale San Pedro Garza Garcia. Excitement filled the air as locals queued to sample Chipotle's chicken salads and burrito bowls. The restaurant hopes to win over Mexican consumers with its quality ingredients.
Chipotle's entry into Mexico is set against a backdrop of 147,000 registered taquerias, with the majority being informal street stands. The company plans to open additional locations in Monterrey and expand to Mexico City within 14 months, banking on familiarity with U.S. culture.