Xi Jinping's Vision for People-Centric AI

During the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the significance of a ‘people-centred’ approach to AI technology development. His keynote address marked an important moment for the future of AI, as he stressed the need for inclusive growth in the sector.

President Xi placed particular emphasis on China's responsibility to ensure equitable access to AI capacity building, especially for developing nations. He warned of the risk of 'new historical injustices' in AI, advocating for swift corrective measures.

Xi announced that China plans to collaborate with global bodies from Africa, Latin America, Asia, and BRICS countries, aiming to offer AI opportunities that bridge the technological divide and promote shared progress.