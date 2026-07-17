U.S. and Australia Forge Strategic Critical Minerals Pact to Challenge China's Dominance

The United States and Australia have entered a pivotal critical minerals agreement aimed at challenging China's stronghold over the industry, resulting in a significant uptick in the shares of several Australian companies.

Under the deal orchestrated by U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, both nations committed to investing a minimum of $1 billion each over the next six months in mining and processing projects. Additionally, they set a price floor for critical minerals, a long-desired move by Western miners. The U.S. Export-Import Bank disclosed that it dispatched seven Letters of Interest, amounting to over $2.2 billion, to support U.S.-aligned minerals projects in Australia.

The significant rise in shares for involved companies such as Arafura Rare Earths, Northern Minerals, and Latrobe Magnesium underscores the global shift towards securing essential minerals. Furthermore, a collaboration involving U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa to establish a gallium plant in Western Australia is set to bolster global supply significantly.