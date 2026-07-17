Major Moves in Global Industry: Engineering, Pharma, and Banking Shakeups
The Financial Times reported major business dealings including ABB's acquisition of Rotork, Dassault Systèmes' potential purchase of ArisGlobal, and regulatory penalties for PwC over Babcock's audit. Additionally, Monte dei Paschi rejected Intesa's bid, claiming it undervalues the bank.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In significant industry news, Swiss engineering giant ABB is set to acquire UK-based Rotork for £4.1 billion, marking a notable expansion move. This acquisition underscores ABB's intent to enhance its capabilities in the global market.
Meanwhile, French conglomerate Dassault Systèmes is negotiating to purchase ArisGlobal, a drug trial software company, for around $2 billion. The acquisition highlights the increasing importance of technology in the pharmaceutical sector.
In a separate development, the UK's accountancy regulator has imposed fines exceeding £3 million on PwC and one of its partners due to multiple breaches during the Babcock audit. Furthermore, Italy's Monte dei Paschi has dismissed a €30.6 billion offer from Intesa Sanpaolo, stating that the proposal undervalues the bank.