Major Moves in Global Industry: Engineering, Pharma, and Banking Shakeups

In significant industry news, Swiss engineering giant ABB is set to acquire UK-based Rotork for £4.1 billion, marking a notable expansion move. This acquisition underscores ABB's intent to enhance its capabilities in the global market.

Meanwhile, French conglomerate Dassault Systèmes is negotiating to purchase ArisGlobal, a drug trial software company, for around $2 billion. The acquisition highlights the increasing importance of technology in the pharmaceutical sector.

In a separate development, the UK's accountancy regulator has imposed fines exceeding £3 million on PwC and one of its partners due to multiple breaches during the Babcock audit. Furthermore, Italy's Monte dei Paschi has dismissed a €30.6 billion offer from Intesa Sanpaolo, stating that the proposal undervalues the bank.