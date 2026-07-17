Major Moves in Global Industry: Engineering, Pharma, and Banking Shakeups

The Financial Times reported major business dealings including ABB's acquisition of Rotork, Dassault Systèmes' potential purchase of ArisGlobal, and regulatory penalties for PwC over Babcock's audit. Additionally, Monte dei Paschi rejected Intesa's bid, claiming it undervalues the bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 07:54 IST
Major Moves in Global Industry: Engineering, Pharma, and Banking Shakeups
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In significant industry news, Swiss engineering giant ABB is set to acquire UK-based Rotork for £4.1 billion, marking a notable expansion move. This acquisition underscores ABB's intent to enhance its capabilities in the global market.

Meanwhile, French conglomerate Dassault Systèmes is negotiating to purchase ArisGlobal, a drug trial software company, for around $2 billion. The acquisition highlights the increasing importance of technology in the pharmaceutical sector.

In a separate development, the UK's accountancy regulator has imposed fines exceeding £3 million on PwC and one of its partners due to multiple breaches during the Babcock audit. Furthermore, Italy's Monte dei Paschi has dismissed a €30.6 billion offer from Intesa Sanpaolo, stating that the proposal undervalues the bank.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026