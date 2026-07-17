Trump's Renewed Claims on U.S. Election Integrity

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump intensified his campaign to question the validity of U.S. elections. He declassified intelligence reports he claims unveiled election fraud and foreign meddling, despite contradicting intelligence findings and studies that undermine many of his assertions.

Trump has repeatedly alleged that the 2020 elections were "rigged," emphasizing these claims to advocate for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act. This proposed legislation seeks to tighten voter ID requirements and enhance federal involvement in elections. While it has repeatedly passed the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, it faces opposition in the Senate.

Citing CIA documents and a Homeland Security review, Trump alleged election manipulation by foreign powers such as China and Venezuela, and the registration of non-citizens as voters. However, intelligence assessments and independent studies have refuted these claims, finding no evidence of such influence affecting U.S. elections.