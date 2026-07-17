North Korea Condemns 'Puppet' South Korea for Joining U.S.-Led Naval Exercise

North Korean state media condemned South Korea, labeling it a 'puppet' following its participation in a U.S.-led maritime exercise in Hawaii. The remarks followed South Korea's leading role in the RIMPAC drill and highlighted growing military ties with Japan and NATO, suggesting risks to regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 09:00 IST
North Korea Condemns 'Puppet' South Korea for Joining U.S.-Led Naval Exercise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • North Korea

In a fiery denunciation, North Korean state media on Friday labeled South Korea a 'puppet' in response to its involvement in a U.S.-led naval exercise. The harsh words followed the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) held in Hawaii, where the South Korean navy took a leading role for the first time.

The North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) accused Seoul of overt military collusion, reflecting on the deepening ties between South Korea, Japan, and NATO. Such criticism marks a new escalation in rhetoric, with North Korea warning of possible 'unwanted situations' on the Korean Peninsula if tensions continue to rise.

As North Korea underscores its naval capabilities, including recent weapon tests chaired by leader Kim Jong Un, KCNA warned that the U.S. and its allies are causing instability in the Indo-Pacific, foreshadowing potential repercussions for global peace and security.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026