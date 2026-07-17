North Korea Condemns 'Puppet' South Korea for Joining U.S.-Led Naval Exercise

In a fiery denunciation, North Korean state media on Friday labeled South Korea a 'puppet' in response to its involvement in a U.S.-led naval exercise. The harsh words followed the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) held in Hawaii, where the South Korean navy took a leading role for the first time.

The North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) accused Seoul of overt military collusion, reflecting on the deepening ties between South Korea, Japan, and NATO. Such criticism marks a new escalation in rhetoric, with North Korea warning of possible 'unwanted situations' on the Korean Peninsula if tensions continue to rise.

As North Korea underscores its naval capabilities, including recent weapon tests chaired by leader Kim Jong Un, KCNA warned that the U.S. and its allies are causing instability in the Indo-Pacific, foreshadowing potential repercussions for global peace and security.