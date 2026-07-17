China Expands Investment Horizons with Fresh QDII Quotas

China's foreign exchange regulator is allocating new quotas under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme, focusing on mutual fund products. This initiative allows qualified domestic investors to explore overseas equity and bond markets, serving as a significant channel for outbound portfolio flows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 08:46 IST
China Expands Investment Horizons with Fresh QDII Quotas
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign exchange regulator announced on Friday the allocation of additional quotas under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme.

Xiao Sheng, from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, revealed that the regulator plans routine allocations with a focus on mutual fund products.

The QDII scheme is pivotal, enabling qualified domestic investors to tap into overseas equity and bond markets, thus facilitating outbound portfolio flows.

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