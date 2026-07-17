Media Under Siege: Trump's Prime-Time Address Sparks Controversy

In a controversial decision, two major U.S. television networks, NBC and ABC, along with CNN, chose not to broadcast President Donald Trump’s prime-time address on election security, just months before the critical midterm elections.

President Trump sharply criticized these networks, accusing them of engaging in a 'plot' and suggesting they should face license revocation. The networks, exercising their First Amendment rights, decided to offer coverage through their streaming platforms instead.

CBS and Fox News opted to air the speech live, despite ongoing tensions with Trump regarding his claims of electoral fraud. The debate over media responsibility and political influence continues to shape America's volatile media landscape.