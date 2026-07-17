Lead's Warehouse Waltz: The Singapore Shuffle

The London Metal Exchange (LME) witnessed a significant 58% increase in lead stocks, largely due to warranting activities at Singapore warehouses. A total of 171,175 metric tons were added in just two days, marking a notable rise in the battery metal's inventory.

The surge can be attributed to the LME's decision to cut listing fees for smaller lead producers, promoting liquidity in the lead market. This strategy appears successful as lead stocks neared 500,000 tons, driven by warehouse arbitrage rather than supply and demand fundamentals.

Indian lead brands now make up 76% of on-warrant LME inventory, with China emerging as a new key market. The shift in trade dynamics has dropped lead prices to a 15-month low, with market recovery hinging on China's continued interest in Indian metal.