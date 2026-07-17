New Zealand, Switzerland launch trade dialogue to deepen economic ties

New Zealand and Switzerland are taking a fresh step to strengthen their economic relationship after agreeing to establish a new Trade and Investment Dialogue that will bring both countries together to discuss trade, investment, digital commerce, sustainability and economic security, creating more opportunities for businesses and closer cooperation in the years ahead.

New platform to strengthen bilateral cooperation

The announcement came after Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay met Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda during the Future of Investment and Trade (FIT) Partnership Ministerial Meeting in Auckland. The new dialogue is expected to provide a structured platform for officials from both countries to exchange ideas, identify new areas of cooperation and support stronger commercial links.

McClay said Switzerland is one of the world's most innovative economies and an important partner for New Zealand. He noted that the dialogue would encourage closer collaboration not only through direct engagement but also in international organisations such as the World Trade Organization, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the FIT Partnership.

Focus on trade, investment and digital economy

The planned discussions will cover a broad range of issues that are shaping modern economies, including trade, investment, e-commerce, sustainability and economic security. The initiative reflects a shared interest in building stronger economic connections at a time when global markets continue to face uncertainty and changing business conditions. New Zealand believes greater cooperation with trusted partners can help create more stable trade relationships while supporting innovation and future investment opportunities for businesses operating in both countries.

Strong commercial relationship already in place

Trade between New Zealand and Switzerland is already substantial. Two-way trade reached NZ$1.88 billion in the year ending December 2025. New Zealand exported NZ$429 million worth of goods and services to Switzerland, with travel services making up a significant share alongside meat, edible offal, hides and skins. Imports from Switzerland totalled NZ$1.45 billion, including transportation services, pharmaceuticals, clocks and watches, insurance and pension services, as well as payments related to intellectual property.

First official meeting planned for September

Officials from both countries will hold the first Trade and Investment Dialogue meeting in September. The discussions are expected to lay the foundation for future cooperation and identify practical ways to expand trade and investment while supporting sustainable economic growth.