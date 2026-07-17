Opposition Gears Up for Battle Over Delimitation Bill in Upcoming Parliamentary Session

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress have jointly criticized the Delimitation Bill, calling it detrimental to states' interests. As the Monsoon Session of Parliament approaches, opposition parties, including Congress, pledge to challenge the central government's legislative proposals, highlighting contentious issues such as foreign contributions and educational reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 11:44 IST
Opposition Gears Up for Battle Over Delimitation Bill in Upcoming Parliamentary Session
DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant political development, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has voiced its disapproval of the Delimitation Bill, labeling it a threat to state interests. Party spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai clarified the DMK's stance amidst recent speculations of the party lending support to the central government on this contentious bill.

DMK leader MK Stalin has directed party MPs to assume a 'constructive opposition' role in the upcoming Monsoon Session. Meanwhile, Congress is set to vehemently oppose the Delimitation Bill alongside several other proposed legislations, accusing the government of attempting to push through controversial measures.

Contentious Bills such as the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill and Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill are expected to ignite debates. Opposing parties plan to tackle issues ranging from alleged exam paper leaks to NGO funding regulations, setting the stage for intense parliamentary sessions this summer.

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