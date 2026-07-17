Opposition Gears Up for Battle Over Delimitation Bill in Upcoming Parliamentary Session

In a significant political development, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has voiced its disapproval of the Delimitation Bill, labeling it a threat to state interests. Party spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai clarified the DMK's stance amidst recent speculations of the party lending support to the central government on this contentious bill.

DMK leader MK Stalin has directed party MPs to assume a 'constructive opposition' role in the upcoming Monsoon Session. Meanwhile, Congress is set to vehemently oppose the Delimitation Bill alongside several other proposed legislations, accusing the government of attempting to push through controversial measures.

Contentious Bills such as the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill and Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill are expected to ignite debates. Opposing parties plan to tackle issues ranging from alleged exam paper leaks to NGO funding regulations, setting the stage for intense parliamentary sessions this summer.