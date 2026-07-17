EU to Step In: A New Dawn for Lebanon’s Security After UNIFIL
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has suggested replacing the outgoing UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon with an EU-led force. This comes amidst efforts to avoid a security vacuum as Lebanon stabilizes its government. EU intervention aims to secure conditions conducive to Israeli army withdrawal without Hezbollah resurgence.
- Country:
- Germany
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has put forward a proposal for the European Union to replace the soon-to-expire United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. The intention is to prevent a security vacuum in the region.
Wadephul highlighted the strategic importance of Lebanon's stabilized government during an interview with RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland, emphasizing that post-UNIFIL, an EU mandate can continue to ensure regional security without disruption.
The proposal follows recent ambassador-level discussions between Lebanon and Israel in Rome, amid the broader context of regional tensions involving Hezbollah. The initiative is seen as a move to ensure that stability in the region is maintained, balancing relations with both Israel and Lebanon.