EU to Step In: A New Dawn for Lebanon’s Security After UNIFIL

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has suggested replacing the outgoing UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon with an EU-led force. This comes amidst efforts to avoid a security vacuum as Lebanon stabilizes its government. EU intervention aims to secure conditions conducive to Israeli army withdrawal without Hezbollah resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 11:42 IST
EU to Step In: A New Dawn for Lebanon’s Security After UNIFIL
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has put forward a proposal for the European Union to replace the soon-to-expire United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. The intention is to prevent a security vacuum in the region.

Wadephul highlighted the strategic importance of Lebanon's stabilized government during an interview with RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland, emphasizing that post-UNIFIL, an EU mandate can continue to ensure regional security without disruption.

The proposal follows recent ambassador-level discussions between Lebanon and Israel in Rome, amid the broader context of regional tensions involving Hezbollah. The initiative is seen as a move to ensure that stability in the region is maintained, balancing relations with both Israel and Lebanon.

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