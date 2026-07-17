India Shines at Budapest Ranking Series: Lamba's Silver Headlines Stellar Performance

India's wrestling team excelled at the Budapest Ranking Series, with Hansika Lamba securing a silver in the women's 55kg category. Several wrestlers from India, including Rajat Ruhal, added to the medal tally, bringing the total to five at this prestigious international event in Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 11:40 IST
India Shines at Budapest Ranking Series: Lamba's Silver Headlines Stellar Performance
India's Aman Sehrawat in action. (Photo: X/@wrestling). Image Credit: ANI

India's wrestling stars made a strong impression at the prestigious Budapest Ranking Series, where the country's medal tally reached five. Hansika Lamba stood out, claiming a silver in the women's 55kg category after facing off against Ukraine's Nataliia Klivchutska in the final match.

Hansika's journey to the finals included notable victories against competitors from Turkey and Germany. In the women's 50kg category, however, Priyanshi Prajapat narrowly missed a bronze, despite an exhilarating comeback in the repechage rounds.

On the men's side, Rajat Ruhal clinched a bronze in the 125kg category due to a walkover. The event marked the culmination of the United World Wrestling Ranking Series for 2026, highlighting the prowess of emerging wrestlers like Lamba and Ruhal on the global stage.

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