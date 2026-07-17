Defence Takes Center Stage at Britain's Farnborough Airshow Amid Rising Security Risks

The Farnborough Airshow in Britain has placed defense at the forefront this year, highlighting escalating security challenges worldwide. Aerospace and arms makers are struggling to meet the rising demand for weapons while combatting issues in civil jet and engine production.

With ongoing conflicts, such as the Ukraine war, and a fragile ceasefire in the Gulf, the focus on military capabilities is reducing the importance of commercial jet orders. Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth emphasized the increasingly complex global security environment at an International Air Chiefs Conference before the airshow.

Weapons makers are witnessing a surge in European defense spending, the largest since the Cold War. Emerging startups developing AI-driven and drone technologies could revolutionize the industry, much like SpaceX did for space launches. The Farnborough Airshow will host record numbers of defense companies, reflecting this strategic shift.