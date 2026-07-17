Volkswagen Drives Festive Surge in Gujarat with German Engineering and Premium Offerings

Volkswagen's dealerships in Gujarat experience heightened customer interest during the Rath Yatra festive season, with a boost in showroom visits and bookings. The rising demand for models like the Taigun, Virtus, and Tayron highlights Volkswagen's trusted reputation for safety, engineering, and an engaging driving experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:36 IST
Volkswagen Drives Festive Surge in Gujarat with German Engineering and Premium Offerings
Festive Buying Sentiment Drives Volkswagen Demand Across Gujarat; Taigun & Virtus Lead Customer Choice. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL Ahmedabad [India], July 17: The festive atmosphere of Rath Yatra has brought an exceptional surge in customer enthusiasm for Volkswagen vehicles across Gujarat. The Group Landmark Volkswagen dealerships have noted a significant rise in showroom visits, inquiries, and bookings, as customers increasingly opt for Volkswagen's unmatched blend of German engineering, safety, and premium ownership experience.

In high demand is the New Volkswagen Taigun, an SUV with a 5-Star Global NCAP rating, praised for its safety features, performance, and premium offerings. The Volkswagen Virtus, hailed as India's top-selling premium sedan, remains a favored selection among car enthusiasts seeking style and comfort. Meanwhile, the sporty Tayron R-Line has captured the interest of driving aficionados, with the newly launched Tayron Life further enriching Volkswagen's elite SUV lineup and drawing new clientele.

The festive period also marks a surge in interest from first-time premium car buyers, reflecting growing confidence in the Volkswagen brand. Ms. Garima Misra, Managing Director of Group Landmark, expressed delight at the positive response, citing the brand's focus on German engineering, superior safety, and premium quality as key consumer attractions. She encouraged prospective customers to explore Volkswagen's offerings, complete with festive benefits, at Group Landmark showrooms.

Volkswagen's trusted reputation in India is built on German engineering, world-class safety, and exhilarating TSI performance, proving it to be a leader in the premium automotive sector. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: Content provided by VMPL. ANI disclaims responsibility for any part of the content.)

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