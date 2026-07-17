BJP Leader Accuses Thackeray of Political Motivations Behind Religious Campaign

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule accuses Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray of using religion to regain political support. Claiming Thackeray's 'Ram Raksha' campaign is hypocritical, Bawankule emphasizes Hindu traditions upheld by BJP leaders. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena invites RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to highlight purported misappropriations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:34 IST
BJP Leader Accuses Thackeray of Political Motivations Behind Religious Campaign
Maharashtra Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule has accused Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray of turning to religious campaigns to resurrect his political standing. During a press interaction, Bawankule criticized Thackeray's 'Ram Raksha' campaign as a political maneuver following dwindling public support.

Bawankule alleged that Thackeray had abstained from taking crucial actions when needed and now seeks to revive his influence by associating with religious sentiments. He described Thackeray's initiative as hypocritical, claiming that the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray would disapprove of his son's current approach.

Further, Bawankule highlighted that despite being invited to the Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya, Thackeray did not attend, contrasting this with BJP leaders' dedication to Hindu values. He underscored Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's alignment with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has reached out to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address alleged fund mismanagement at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

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